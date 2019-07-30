RCSD: Local sports bar agrees to shut down after being deemed a nuisance to the community

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — A local restaurant in the Midlands is giving up their alcohol/beer and wine license and shutting down for good after being a nuisance, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Mi Casita Sports Bar and Lounge on Decker Boulevard relinquished their license on Tuesday after an emergency hearing on Thursday.

The S.C. Department of Revenue and the sheriff’s department planned to revoke the license, but the owners decided on the decision willingly.

Richland County deputies say they have responded to over 50 complaints, ranging from fight, alcohol violations, multiple shootings and even a murder in 2017.

Although Mi Casita’s owners were given multiple opportunities to correct the violations, they didn’t.

The Department of Revenue, however, still will move forward to have their license revoked to ensure their permanent closure.