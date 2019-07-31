Presbyterian hires new Athletics Director

Presbyterian has hired former Texas-El Paso administrator Robert Acunto as its new athletic director.

School president Bob Staton announced the addition Wednesday.

Acunto spent the past year as senior associate athletic director for development and external relations at Texas-El Paso. Before that, Acunto worked eight years at the Citadel, including a seven-month stretch as interim athletic director from Dec. 2017 to July of last year.

Staton says Acunto’s wide range of experience will be a boon to Blue Hose athletics.

Acunto has also worked as an assistant commissioner at the Atlantic 10 Conference and in athletic administration at American University. He is replacing Danny Sterling, who left for an athletic administration position at Virginia Commonwealth.