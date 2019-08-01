CPD: Man arrested in connection to bank robbery on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with Thursday’s afternoon bank robbery at the PNC bank on Gervais Street.

Edward Harris, 53, is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal and kidnapping.

Harris allegedly threatened a female clerk to give him money and not move during the robbery.

The clerk complied with his demands. No one was injured during the crime which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. today.

Columbia Police Department officers were able to locate Harris’ getaway vehicle at a gas station on Sunset Drive and detain three people, including Harris.

Two other individuals (male and female) were brought to CPD Headquarters for questioning; Investigators determined that they were not connected to the crime and therefore were not charged.

Upon Harris’ arrest, CPD officers recovered some of the stolen money and seized it as evidence in the case.

Harris is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.