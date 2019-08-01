Man wanted for indecent exposure on COMET bus

(Courtesy: RCSD/Facebook) Suspect wanted for indecent exposure on a COMET bus.

(Courtesy: RCSD/Facebook) Authorities say this suspect usually gets on the bus on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday at the Walmart on Forest Drive.

(Courtesy: RCSD/Facebook) Deputies say there have been multiple reports of indecent exposure with the suspect.





RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to find a man wanted for exposing himself on a COMET bus.

According to investigators, on July 23, the bus driver said the suspect was watching pornography on his cell phone and fondled himself.

Authorities say the bus driver asked the man to stop, but he refused, and later ran into the woods after exiting the bus.

Deputies say he was later picked up by someone in a black SUV.

Officials say there have been multiple reports of similar incidents with the suspect.

According to deputies, the man normally rides the bus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, where he gets on at the Walmart on Forest Drive and gets out on Percival Road near Quail Run.

COMET officials say they are working with deputies to find this man.

If you know who or where he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.