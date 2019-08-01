Revving up engines to benefit Homes for our Troops

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Texas Roadhouse restaurants are teaming up again fornthe 16th year to put on a motorcycle ride that will help raise money for the Homes for Our Troops initiative.

While there will be multiple rides happening around the nation, but you won’t have to travel far to take part. One is being held right here in Columbia where organizers expect more than 8 thousand riders to rev up their engines for a good cause.

This year, Homes for our Troops USA has a goal of raising $300,000 dollars nationwide. Texas Roadhouse has been dedicated to putting on events like this over the last 15 years netting more than $1 million to benefit Homes for Our Troops.

The mission of the group is to aid military veterans just returning home, especially the thousand of men and woman who come home with permanent injuries. For those veterans, Home for Our Troops offers not only a residence, but the first steps toward a new life.

The program helps severely injured military veterans by building homes specifically adapted to their needs organizers say will give them freedom of movement and the ability to live more independently.

If you would like to take part in the ride, you can register here, www.HFOTUSA.org/bikerun (which is suggested), or in person when you arrive the morning of the event at the Columbia location.

The cost for the event is $25 per single driver; $40 driver and passenger; or $10 per person for non-riders (BBQ only). The Fee will get you a Texas-sized breakfast during registration, and a Legendary BBQ lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse.

That’s not all! Musical entertainment, raffles and vendor booths will also on hand for part of the event.

Not only will you get a great meal, a motorcyle ride on the open road and live entertainment, but the first 200 to register receive an event t-shirt!

The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, August 4th, 2019. From 8AM until 9:15AM Registration and Breakfast will be provided by Texas Roadhouse. (Texas Roadhouse Harley Haven,8304 Two Notch Rd, Western Lane Drive Columbia, SC 29223)

From 9:45AM motorcyclists will leave the Texas Roadhouse, then stop for lunch and a benfit concert from 12PM.

Paeticipating locations are listed for you below.

For a complete list of locations participating or to register click here