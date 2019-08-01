Troopers: One killed in collision on SC Highway 555 at Farrow Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a collision at Farrow Road on Wednesday.

Troopers say the collision happened on SC Highway 555 at Farrow Road and the intersection of Hobart Road around 4:10 p.m.

According to investigators, one driver was trying to make a left turn when another driver attempted to cross double yellow lines and they collided.

Authorities say one person died on scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.