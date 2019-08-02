Entenmann’s recalls popular snack in 36 states, including South Carolina

(COLUMBIA, SC) — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies that come in the 5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company received complaints from customers who say they found blue visible pieces of plastic in the desert packaging pouch. The plastic is not baked into the product since officials say it was introduced during the packaging process, but it should still be consider a choking hazard if accidentally consumed. Officials say at least one injury has been reported. Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. says the issue has been traced back to a manufacturing plant in Illinois.

The Item being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code and was distributed to 36 different states listed below.