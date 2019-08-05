2 arrested for murder of Hispanic men in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A 33-year-old and 17-year-old are charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting and killing two Hispanic men last month.

Kelvin Bell, 33, is charged with two counts of murder after Sumter Police say on July 25th, Bell and his teenage accomplice shot and killed two Hispanic men outside a home on Bowman Drive.

Authorities are still investigating if Bell and the teen are behind two other robberies of Hispanic people in the area that prompted authorities to set up a hotline with Spanish speaking officers.

Prosecutors are working to charge the 17-year-old as an adult after he turned himself in Saturday.