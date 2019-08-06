Lexington man arrested after being accused of shooting a woman in the face
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man after being accused of shooting a woman in his driveway.
James Stork, 29, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a car, according to arrest warrants.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the woman’s injury is not life-threatening.
“The woman was a passenger in the car,” Koon said. “The driver and a man standing near the car when the shots were fired were not injured.”
Stork is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.