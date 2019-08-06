Medicare genetic-testing scam spreading in SC targeting the elderly

To report suspected Medicare fraud, call (877) 772-3379.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — SC Department of Consumer Affairs is warning consumers of the latest scam that is spreading across the state offering “free” DNA testing services through their Medicare coverage.

An ideal situation may involve a representative of a company shows up at a local health fair, senior housing facility, community center, church or home health agency offering free health screenings, including genetic testing.

They falsely promise that Medicare will pay for the testing, all you need to do is provide a cheek swab, your ID and Medicare information. They may even pay you to get the testing done.

Once a representative from this company has your information, they will be able to use your information for either identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes. Then racking up on thousands of dollars of services not covered by Medicare.

Here are some tips on how to protect yourself and your Medicare benefits:

Random genetic testing and cancer screenings ARE NOT covered by Medicare. To be covered, tests MUST be order by your doctor or deemed medically necessary and covered in your plan.

NEVER give our your personal information. This includes social security numbers, health plan numbers and banking information.

Do NOT consent to any lab tests. Always be suspicious of anyone claiming that genetic tests and cancer screenings can be performed at no cost to you.

MONITOR your Medicare Summary Notice. Medicare Summary Notices are sent every three months, watch and see if there are any services you didn't have or didn't want.

your Medicare Summary Notice.