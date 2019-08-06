Sheriff: Man charged after sexually assaulting two children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says an Aiken man has been charged with the sexual assault of two children.

William Williams, 36, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Orangeburg County investigators say they were notified on August 1 that two children were sexually assaulted.

An adult in the home told investigators when she walked into a room where Williams was present with the children, Williams “sat up really fast,” according to the report.

Suspicious, the adult took one of the children to another room where she asked the child what was going on. The child replied Williams had been inappropriately touching the two siblings.

Williams had been staying with the Orangeburg County family for about three weeks. The family was familiar with him prior to his staying at their residence.

When confronted by investigators, Williams admitted to having assaulted the victims, according to the warrants.

Williams bond was set at $50,000. If convicted, Williams could be facing a fine and up to 15 years in prison.