Animal rights group ‘PETA’ plan UniverSoul circus opening night protest

Columbia, S.C.— Armed with signs proclaiming, “UniverSoul: End Cruel Animal Acts Now,” a group of PETA supporters plan to stand in front of the Benedict Stadium on UniverSoul Circus’ opening-night performance here in Columbia in protest.

The protest of the 4 day show is slated to take place Wednesday August 7th, at 6PM At the intersection of Two Notch Road and Read Street (outside Charlie W. Johnson Stadium).

A spokesperson for the Animal rights group released a statement saying ,

“Today’s public respects wildlife and has no interest in seeing miserable, abused animals performing stupid tricks,” says PETA Foundation Deputy Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews. “PETA’s protesters are pushing UniverSoul to embrace an animal-free future before it follows Ringling Bros. out of business.”

PETA says Animal control officers have documented numerous animal welfare issues at UniverSoul Circus, including an injured zebra, wounded camels, and a wounded elephant.

According to PETA, on two separate instances, zebras have escaped from the circus and run through city streets.