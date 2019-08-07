City Council approves program allowing parking tickets to be paid with school supply donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia City Council unanimously voted in favor of allowing parking tickets to be paid with the donation of school supplies.

During August 7 to August 21, school supplies that are taken in by the city through the program will donated to the organization Ynotu2 to be delivered to families and children across the Midlands.

Only non-public safety citations may be satisfied through this program.

Traffic & moving violations including: handicap parking, residential parking permits, parking improperly, parking in a “No Parking” area, parking a bus or taxi zone, double parking, blocking the side walk, loading zones and reserved parking only spaces, are excluded.

Those who meet specified qualifications can satisfy the ticket by bringing in new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine.

School supplies can be accepted to the Parking Services Office at 820 Washington Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

School supplies being accepted include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Index cards

Dr erase markers

Copy paper

Ruler

Post-it notes

Scissors

Loose-leaf notebook paper (wide ruled or college ruled)

Notebooks (composition or spiral)