Congressman Clyburn visits UofSC’s “Justice for All” exhibit ahead of closing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina’s civil rights exhibit has drawn thousands of guests since its opening earlier this year.

Congressman Jim Clyburn, who’s activism and leadership has helped shape civil rights in South Carolina, was there to celebrate the success and impact the libraries exhibit has had.

The doors on the “Justice for All” exhibit will soon close though.

The exhibit, inside the Ernest Hollings Special Collections Library, will close on August ninth.