Fmr. Columbia Police chief pleads guilty to gun and drug charge in federal court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The U.S. Attorney Office says the former Columbia Police chief has entered from a non-guilty to guilty plea in U.S. District Court.

Randall Scott, 50, has entered a guilty plea in federal court to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

In December 2017, Richland County deputies arrived at Old Hopkins Road and Garners Ferry Road in Richland County in reference to a subject sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle while the vehicle was running and in drive on the roadway. The deputies made contact with the driver, who was asleep behind the wheel.

After waking the driver, deputies smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. The deputies then asked the driver for his driver’s license. The driver stated he did not have one. Officers discovered his license was suspended. The driver was then arrested.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a loaded Glock Model 27 pistol in the center armrest of the vehicle. During the searching deputies were able to obtain crack cocaine and several small bindles of suspected herion, according the the report.

In April 2018, Scott was taken to the hospital for a medical condition. His medical records indicated that he tested positive for cocaine, amphetamine, and opiates. His records indicate he was diagnosed with an illness which was related to cocaine abuse and methamphetamine abuse.

In July 2018 the U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant at Scott’s house looking for a fugitive. During the execution of the search warrant, they found a large number of guns in the house.

During the search police found out that one gun belonged to the City of Columbia. It was issued to Scott while he was Chief of Police, and he did not return it.

The maximum penalty Scott faces for this charge is 10 years in federal prison and/or a fine of $250,000.