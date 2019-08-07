Inmate found dead inside cell at Tyger River

Columbia , SC (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) police services is trying to determine how an inmate died in his cell.

According to SCDC Police Services they are investigating inmate James Roy Prator, Jr. (scdc# 373568) who they officials say was found unresponsive in his cell at Tyger River correctional Tuesday.

His death is believed to be a suicide, but authorities say they are still waiting for an autopsy report from the Coroner to determine the exact cause of death.

