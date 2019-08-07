RCSD needs help finding man accused of breaking into, stealing items at storage unit

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection to a burglary at the Red Door Storage facility (7615 Garner’s Ferry Road).

According to authorities, around 2:30 in the afternoon on July 31st, deputies were called to the storage facility where a woman reported that her unit had been altered. Deputies say the woman went to her unit and found that a new lock had been installed on the door keeping her from getting inside to access her belongings. When she reported it to employees they cut off the lock, but once she opened it up she noticed a lot of her electronics, including a 47 inch LG smart TV, a laptop computer a microwave and multiple tools had been stolen.

Officials are now searching for 33 year old Corey Smith who they say is wanted on burglary charges in connection to the theft at Red Door Storage.

If you know where Smith is you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC