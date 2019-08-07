West Columbia welcomes new roof top eatery

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There’s a new hang out set to open their doors in West Columbia and you may notice it the next time you drive by the Meeting street, 201 meeting street to be exact.

Black Rooster, which is the newest operation from Bourbon owner Kristian Niemi, and the first non-residential tenant in Brookland, is opening a recently risen mixed-use apartment complex that sits at the corner of Alexander and Meeting in West Columbia.

Sunday August 4, 2019, The restaurant took t o their Facebook announced the following,

Black Rooster has released a glimpse of a few of the items they’ll be serving.

Some of those items include, A blue crab crepe, tuna tartare, and mussel bouillabaisse, cheekily titled Royale with Cheese, French onion-style burger with caramelized onions and Gruyere griddled chuck and brisket patties.

If that isn’t enough, maybe you’d like to take a bite out of Steak frites, seared duck breast with summer cassoulet, and a tuna nicoise and various beer, wine and cocktails.

The second-story rooftop bar will not offer food service during the soft public opening, but will have drinks and of course, a view of the downtown skyline overlooking the river.

We reached out to the owners of the new restaurant and have yet to hear back with an exact date for when they are officially expected to open their doors.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.