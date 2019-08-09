CPD: 41-year-old man arrested and charged in 2018 Calk Street murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a female on Calk Street in 2018.

Kenneth Antwone Feaster, 41, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by person convicted a violent felony.

Feaster was already housed at Alvin S. Glenn facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an unrelated RCSD case.

In the investigation, a citizen found the female’s body and called 911. Feaster is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Angela Lee Young on Calk Street on December 9, 2018.

During the course of the investigation, CPD investigators determined that Feaster and Young appeared to be acquaintances and argued moments before the shooting.