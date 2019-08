“Heartless” is how ex-girlfriend describes man accused in Sumter murder, disappearance of 5 year old

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — All the red flags were there.

Allegations of a murder suspect’s abusive past is now coming to light.

Daunte Johnson is accused of killing a woman and a five year old girl.

Friday night his ex-girlfriend spoke with ABC Columbia’s Morgan Fogarty about the man she describes as “heartless.”