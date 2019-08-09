Lexington hosts recycling event Saturday

ABC Columbia image FILE

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO) — Are you looking for a way to get rid of some old household items but aren’t sure where to trash them? Lexington County has a solution. This weekend, Lexington is hosting a recycling drop off event at Lexington High School Drop-off event that will take place August 10th, 2019 from 9AM to 1 PM.

The event is ONLY for Lexington residents who are encouraged to bring electronics, household hazardous waste, paper documents to be shred on-site.The event is being held at Lexington High School’s Technology Center parking lot (2463 Augusta Highway in Lexington).

Below are some examples of some of the items that are being accepted.

Electronics (specifically computers, monitors, printers, cell phones, and TVs) items must be intact in order to be recycled. You will be allowed to bring 8 large items or a box, bag of small items that will count as one donation.

(specifically computers, monitors, printers, cell phones, and TVs) items must be intact in order to be recycled. You will be allowed to bring 8 large items or a box, bag of small items that will count as one donation. Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) A maximum of eight gallons of liquid paint will be accepted. There is no limit on other types of Household Hazardous Waste. Ie: paint and paint related products, automotive fluids, batteries, fertilizers, fire extinguishers, pool chemicals and products with mercury. ( Medicines, ammunition, and smoke detectors will not be allowed)

A maximum of eight gallons of liquid paint will be accepted. There is no limit on other types of Household Hazardous Waste. Ie: paint and paint related products, automotive fluids, batteries, fertilizers, fire extinguishers, pool chemicals and products with mercury. ( Medicines, ammunition, and smoke detectors will not be allowed) Paper Shredding A maximum of only five (5) boxes or bags of paper will be accepted per household.

A maximum of only five (5) boxes or bags of paper will be accepted per household. Household Donations Men’s clothing and toiletries will be collected by the Leadership Lexington County team for use by veterans at Central Midlands Transitional Retreat in Lexington. While clothing for women and children, furniture and general household items will be collected by Goodwill Industries.

Refrigerators, freezers or other items with Freon will not be accepted at drop-off events, but instead can be taken to the Edmund Landfill (498 Landfill Ln, Lexington, SC 29073)

Click here for additional information: http://www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste