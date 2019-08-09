Police searching for missing 91-year-old in need of medication

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old who was last seen on yesterday.

Joseph Murray was last seen at Heartland Columbia at 2601 Forest Drive, when he was receiving his medical treatment.

Murray loved ones are concerned since he needs his medication daily.

If you know about Murray’s whereabouts, contact 1-888-CRIME-SC with tips.

