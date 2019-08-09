RCSD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting off Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — One of the three victims involved in a shooting off Broad River Road last night has died from his injuries, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Forest View Circle at approximately 9:15 p.m. on August 8th where three people had been shot. All three people were transported to the hospital for their injuries at the time.

Investigators believe there are witnesses to the incident and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.