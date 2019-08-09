Richland Election Commission works to regain public trust before 2020 election

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Elections Commission met Thursday night, continuing its efforts of gaining back the trust of residents after more than one-thousand votes were missed in the November 2018 General Election.

The Election Commission is preparing to roll out new voting machines and wants to assure voters they are considering all questions and concerns before they head back to the ballot box.

The Election Commission says they plan to roll out the new voting machines in a few weeks. Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.