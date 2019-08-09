Son of victim killed at Columbia home is arrested for burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say the son of a victim killed in a shooting at a Columbia home, has been arrested on burglary charges.

Investigators say Devin Rowe, 18, faces charges of burglary and petty larceny from a home break-in and theft incident on July 9.

According to authorities, Rowe was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his father, Alphonso Rowe, 77, at a home on Putnam Street on Wednesday.

Officials say Rowe is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing this morning.

