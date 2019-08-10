Columbia Water: Power interruption causes discoloration of water

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) A water quality notification has been issued by Columbia Water, after officials say a power interruption caused the discoloration of water for residents around the downtown service area.

According to Columbia Water, a power interruption overnight led to a fluctuation in finished water pressure leaving the Canal Water Treatment Plant.

Authorities say the pressure fluctuation may create a temporary discoloration of water and/or odors for customers in and around the downtown service area. That includes Forest Acres, Earlewood, Rosewood and Shandon.

Officials say the water is safe for drinking, but Columbia Water distribution crews will be flushing the affected areas today to make sure the water is clear.

Customers can report any water quality issues to the City of Columbia Customer Care Center by calling 803-545-3300.