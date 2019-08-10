Man arrested in connection to $500k in stolen vehicles

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO) Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to $500k in stolen vehicles recovered on Spring Hill Road in Camden.

According to authorities, Mark Alan Warnock was arrested Friday night. Officials say they believe the illegal operation has been up and running for several months. Investigators with KCSO say they are currently recovering more stolen vehicles from other locations.

If you have recently purchased anything from Mark Warnock, his family, his friends or his construction company you are asked to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Leaders are asking the public to contact KCSO or any local law enforcement agency to verify the purchase from Warnock was not stolen. Authorities say they may be able to get restitution for you if your purchase was stolen.

Officials say you can be charged for being in possession of stolen property or selling stolen property.

You can contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.