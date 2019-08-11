CPD investigates two separate overnight shootings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Columbia Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings on Harden Street and Lester Drive.

According to authorities, the first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Harden Street.

Officials say officers were conducting foot patrols in the Five Points area and were in the process of dispersing a crowd that gathered near the Chick-fil-A restaurant when they heard two gunshots.

At that time, authorities say officers received a ShotSpotter alert which took them to a parking lot near Pine Street.

Officers searched the area, and found a 17-year-old female in front of the Chick-fil-A with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers rendered first aid to the victim by applying a department issued tourniquet to the wound before EMS arrived. According to officials, she was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers do not believe the female was the intended target but rather an innocent victim of the random shooting.

Officials say the second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 4000 block of Lester Drive, and found a 36-year-old man with a life-threatening injury to his upper body.

Authorities say officers rendered first aid to the victim before EMS arrived to take him to the hospital. Ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene and will be processed.

Citizens with information about either shooting incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or logging on to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and clicking on the red “Submit a tip” tab.