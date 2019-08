Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The number of opioid-involved overdose deaths from 2017 to 2018 has increased in South Carolina, according to data collected by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to the state’s Opiod Emergency Response team between 2017 and 2018 the number of opioid overdose deaths increased by nine percent — passing 800 deaths.

In Richland County alone the agency says more than 90 people were killed in the past year.