Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Zaxby’s on Two Notch Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to find a suspect wanted for robbing a Zaxby’s restaurant at gunpoint.

Authorities say the incident happened on Two Notch Road on July 31.

According to investigators, at approximately 11:42 p.m., the restaurant manager said the suspect forced her into her office at gunpoint to open the safe.

Deputies say he stole a bag with money and a box sitting on the counter.

No injuries were reported.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.