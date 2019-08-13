12 year old CEO, entrepreneur joins 1Million cup campaign at Richland library

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- This Wednesday August 19th the company, 1Million Cups campain are hosting an event where you’ll get the chance to meet and learn from a young lady who already has her head in bows and business.

12 year old Gabby Goodwin has found her niche’. After suffering with low self esteem she decided to find a hobby. For her, it was experiencing the challenges of young ladies hair. She has turned that past time into a business of selling specially crafted hairbows that are selling in all 50 states.

Gabby says,

“Entrepreneurship has been a game-changer for me and I believe it can be the solution for low self western and confidence for other girls.”

Wednesday August 14, 2019 you get the chance to meet Gabby Goodwin, the CEO of GaBBY Bows. Gabby prides herself on having been able to solve the age-old problem of disappearing hair barrettes, GaBBY Bows are made to prevent hair slippage to save families time, money and most importantly frustration.

The 12 year old CEO has been on several daytime talk shows including, The Real, The Harry Connick, Jr. Show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show and The Today Show, and appeared in Kiplinger Magazine, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Free Enterprise Magazine, JET .com, Essence .com, Madamnoire, AOL and now you can experince a morning with her.

Come hear more about Gabby’s story and learn how her company launched and began selling barrettes through its online store at gabbybows.com around

the country.

The meet and greet will take place at the Richland Library ( Assembly street) beginning at 9AM.