Coca-Cola will sell Dasani in aluminum cans and bottles

(CNN) — Coke plans to start offering its Dasani water in aluminum cans and bottles next year to make it more environmentally friendly.

The company hopes to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can it sells by 2030. That’s a pretty lofty goal considering the soft drink giant produced 3.3 million tons of plastic in 2017.

Aluminum is easier to recycle than plastic — so moving customers away from plastic will likely help.

Dasani will still be available in plastic bottles, but they’ll be lighter weight.

Coke also has plans for a new bottle made with up to 50% recycled plastic and plant-based materials.

Using aluminum bottles and cans may help increase the number of of Dasani products that get recycled. Aluminum is recycled more easily than plastic, and the “How2Recycle” labels should help clarify how the package should be recycled.