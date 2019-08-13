Columbia police: 15 year old shot, killed

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a 15 year old boy was shot and killed Monday night.

Investigators say it happened on Slighs Ave. around 11:30pm.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found car crashed into a tree with the driver suffering from significant injuries.

Police say after contacting EMS they realized the victim appeared to have been shot, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 15 year old Jalin Islam.

At the time of the incident, police say Islam was driving a car that was reported stolen from Florence.

No word on how or where the shooting took place. If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.