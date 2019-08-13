Columbia’s first four-star hotel coming soon with high-tech rooms, rooftop bar

The "boutique inspired" hotel is set to open in the Vista to help add more appeal to the entertainment district

Hotel-Rendering First four-star hotel coming to the Midlands

Impact-of-Hotel First four-star hotel coming to the Midlands



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A four-star hotel is coming soon to the entertainment district in the downtown area of Columbia.

Today, the Hilton announced plans for Hotel Anthem that will be located in the Vista.

The hotel is expected to feature 150 spacious high-tech room as well as a rooftop bar and terrace, a lobby level restaurant and underground speakeasy to feature a diversity of cuisines and special top-shelf drink menu.

The $40 million investment is expected to create 300 construction jobs alongside with 125 permanent jobs for the residents in Columbia.

Construction is set to being in 2020 and with an anticipated completion by December 2021.