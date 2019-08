Man wanted for theft at a CVS on Sunset Boulevard

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Suspect wanted for theft at CVS store on Sunset Boulevard.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Another image of the theft suspect at CVS store on Sunset Boulevard.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find a man wanted for theft at a CVS store.

Officer say the incident happened at the store on Sunset Boulevard.

According to investigators, the suspect is accused of stealing a bag from a vehicle, which contained several electronic devices.

If you know who or where he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.