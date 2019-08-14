Bi-Lo “Stuffs the Bus” for Richland, Lexington schools

Richland/Lexington, SC (WOLO) — As students and teachers head back into the classroom, BI-LO stores in throughout Columbia are asking customers to help them “Stuff the Bus” to help those who need a little extra help.

The annual event aims to fill a school bus full of school supplies that will be given out to schools in the Lexington and Richland County school districts.

The event kicked off today, Wednesday August 15th and will run through August, 29th, 2019. BI-LO stores throughout Columbia will display mini buses that will park in front of stores where customers can come and stuff it full of supplies in support of local schools.