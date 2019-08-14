Cocky ranked in the top 10 for greatest college football mascots
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Some of us already knew this but now its official, “Cocky” is one of the greatest college football mascots of all time.
As part of its celebration of 150 years of college football, Sports Illustrated named University of South Carolina the seventh greatest college mascot ever.
Georgia’s UGA took home the top honors.
RT ???? if you’re ready for Saturdays in South Carolina ???????? pic.twitter.com/gahWPICFqU
— Cocky (@Cocky2001) August 5, 2019
Its important to note that Clemson’s tiger did not make the list.
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TOP 10 ALL-TIME COLLEGE FOOTBALL MASCOTS
- Uga the Bulldog – Univ. of Georgia
- Duck – Univ. of Oregon
- Mike the Tiger – Louisiana State Univ.
- Bevo the Longhorn – Univ. of Texas
- Tree – Stanford Univ.
- Ralphie the Buffalo – Univ. of Colorado
- Cocky – Univ. of South Carolina
- Big Red – Western Kentucky Univ.
- Otto the Orange – Syracuse Univ.
- Smokey the Bluetick Coonhound – Univ. of Tennessee