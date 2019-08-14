Cocky ranked in the top 10 for greatest college football mascots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Some of us already knew this but now its official, “Cocky” is one of the greatest college football mascots of all time.

As part of its celebration of 150 years of college football, Sports Illustrated named University of South Carolina the seventh greatest college mascot ever.

Georgia’s UGA took home the top honors.

RT ???? if you’re ready for Saturdays in South Carolina ???????? pic.twitter.com/gahWPICFqU — Cocky (@Cocky2001) August 5, 2019

Its important to note that Clemson’s tiger did not make the list.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TOP 10 ALL-TIME COLLEGE FOOTBALL MASCOTS

Uga the Bulldog – Univ. of Georgia Duck – Univ. of Oregon Mike the Tiger – Louisiana State Univ. Bevo the Longhorn – Univ. of Texas Tree – Stanford Univ. Ralphie the Buffalo – Univ. of Colorado Cocky – Univ. of South Carolina Big Red – Western Kentucky Univ. Otto the Orange – Syracuse Univ. Smokey the Bluetick Coonhound – Univ. of Tennessee