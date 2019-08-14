Shandon United Methodist Church hosting annual garage sale this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — You have a chance to get in on some great deals — all for a great cause.

Beginning Friday, Shandon United Methodist Church is holding its annual “Missions Possible” garage sale.

Clothing, exercise equipment and everything in between is available at the church on Devine street next to Dreher High School.

All of the money goes to a variety of charities, most of which are based right here in the Midlands.

The garage sale opens Friday and runs through 2:30p then again on Saturday from 8:00a to 1:00p.

