Sober or Slammer initiative gets in full gear ahead of Labor day

COLUMBIA – We are coming up on the unofficial end to the fun in the sun and as many of you rush to get in that last summer getaway, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is getting ready to kick off its “Drink. Drive. Die.” Sober or Slammer! campaign.

from today August August 14th, 2019 through September 2nd, 2019, which is the end of the Labor day holiday, local law enforcement is increasing enforcement in an effort to curb impaired driving as people celebrate the last days of summer.

According to the SC Department of Public Safety, the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is typically one of the deadliest times on South Carolina roadways, and is referred to by law enforcement as “The 100 Deadly Days of Summer.”

According to officials, preliminary numbers show that there has been a 19 percent decrease in fatalities when compared to the previous summer season. Officials tell ABC Columbia News, so far in 2019, 188 people have died traveling South Carolina roadways since Memorial Day, a slight drop compared to the 232 killed on South Carolina Roads in 2018.

In the weeks prior to Labor Day, state and local law enforcement agencies plan to ramp up their efforts to crack down on drunk driving and reduce DUI-related traffic deaths throughout the state. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities caused by motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

SCDPS Director Leroy Smith says,

“Labor Day weekend is the official end of the summer travel season and law enforcement is ready for increased traffic during this time as people make that last trip to the beach or the mountains,”… “We are reminding the public in advance that SCDPS troopers and officers will place a strong emphasis on DUI enforcement so that everyone can have a safe end to the summer season.”

Highway fatalities as a whole are also down for the entire year compared to last year at this time. Since January, 583 people have died compared to 636 last year at this time.

SC Highway Patrol is asking drivers to be an extra set of eyes on the highways and bi-ways by calling *HP or *47 if they see someone they suspect is driving impaired. officials say look for some of the tale tell signs that often include, driving erratically; weaving in and out of lanes; driving too fast or too slowly; crossing the center line or briefly drifting off the roadway.