New Lexington District 1 middle school prepared to open for the school year

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A new middle school is opening in Lexington School District One.

Administrators at Beechwood Middle School say the new campus can house more than 900 sixth to eighth graders and will focus on readying its young students for the future.

Beechwood officials also say that relationships are the key to success.

Students will be provided with a teacher advocate to support them on their learning path.

The school opens August 20th.