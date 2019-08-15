Police: Couple accused of having drugs and guns in their home arrested

(Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Antoine Caughman

(Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Wykita McKenzie

(Courtesy: CPD) Police found multiple guns and drugs during search warrant at a house on Woodridge Drive.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they’ve arrested a couple after finding drugs, guns and cash during a search warrant at their home.

Authorities say Antoine Caughman, 32, is charged with 11 counts of trafficking cocaine, possession a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, among others.

Officials also say Wykita McKenzie, 30, is charged with 11 counts of trafficking cocaine, possessing a weapon, and many other charges.

According to investigators, on July 18, they used a search warrant on the couple’s home on Woodridge Drive.

Police say they found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, as well as varying amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana.

Authorities say they also found over $7,000 in cash.

Both were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.