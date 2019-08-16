Cayce Baseball memorialized 55 years later

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — They were World Series Champs 55 years ago, now they’ll be remembered forever in the City of Cayce.

Friday the Cayce Historical Museum unveiled an exhibit dedicated to the 1964 Dixie Youth Little League World Championship team.

The exhibit features pictures, memorabilia, and equipment used by the team.

if you’d like to check it out, the Cayce Historical Museum is open from nine to four on week days and from two to five on weekends.

If you’d like more information on the exhibit you can click on the link provided below. https://caycesc.gov/museum.php