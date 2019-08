COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one person on Thursday.

Authorities say the shooting happened on 3304 Beaumont Street around 11:30 p.m.

According to investigators, they found a 55-year-old man dead on scene with wounds on his upper body.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.