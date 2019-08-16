Lexington-Richland School District 5 holds back to school bash

Lexington, SC ( WOLO) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold a Back to School Bash on Monday, August 19 to celebrate and help prepare families for the start of the new school year.

Sponsored by several groups, the event will take place 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Saluda Shoals Park and will include face painting, health screenings and safety demonstrations from the Irmo Fire Department and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Free school supplies will also be available while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and adults must be present for students to receive services. The first day for students in School District Five is August 21 Monday, August 19, 2019

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Saluda Shoals Park (Cattail Shelter & River Birch Shelter)