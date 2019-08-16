Man accused of distributing child pornography arrested

Lexington, SC ( WOLO) —- Lexington County deputies arrested a man they say distributed child pornography.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Vince Newton is charged with one count of second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Investigators say they received a cyber-tip-line report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Newton.

If convicted, Newton could face up to ten years in prison.

