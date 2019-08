RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-20 west near exit 64 is shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning.

Authorities say this incident occurred on I-20 west at Exit 64B (I-26 west).

Columbia Fire Department says the tractor-trailer is leaking fuel.

No reports of injuries as of yet.

