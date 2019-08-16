Prayer vigil held for murdered mother of missing 5-year-old in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – The Sumter community came together to pray during a vigil hosted by the YWCA Friday night for Sharee Bradley and her 5-year-old daughter Nevaeh Adams.

Eleven days ago Sharee Bradley was found dead by a family member inside her apartment.

Her five-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams, went missing that same night.

Members of the community came together at the Judicial Center Building in Sumter to remember Bradley and pray for the safe return of Nevaeh.

Police say Duante Johnson confessed to Bradley’s murder and also claimed to have killed Nevaeh and left her body in a dumpster.

YWCA organizers say tonight’s vigil recognizes Sharee Bradley as a victim of domestic violence.

The family of Sharee Bradley was presented with donations from the community to help them cover the costs of the funeral which is scheduled for 1:30 Saturday afternoon at the Trinity Baptist Church in Sumter.