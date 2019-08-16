Shandon Garage sale is back with bargains this weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You have a chance to get in on some great deals, and even better they are all for a great cause.

Beginning Friday Shandon United Methodist Church is holding its annual “Missions Possible Garage Sale” taking place Friday August 16th, 2019 from 8AM-2:30PM and again on Saturday August 17th, 2019 from 8AM to 1PM.

During the event you will be able to get your hands on clothing, exercise equipment and everything in between is available at the church on Divine Street (3407 Devine Street) right next to Dreher High school. The event is free and open to the public, but keep in mind only cash will be accepted at the sale.

All of the money goes to a variety of charities, most of which are based right here in the Midlands.