Columbia Fire helps raise money for Bosom Buddies

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday night the Columbia Fire Department took a break from putting out fires and raised funds for breast cancer.

Firefighters were on deck at Fatz Cafe’ on Forest Drive to take your order and your donations.

All the money raised or donated in the pink helmets from Friday’s Pink it Out event went towards supporting the Bosom Buddies, a group which focuses on supporting women who are battling breast cancer.

Friday’s event is only one of several parts of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer.