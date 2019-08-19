Crews responding to fire investigation in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County emergency response units were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 200 block Allenbrooke Dr just after 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but one family was displaced.
Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.
The scene is under investigation.
TRAFFIC ALERT – Officers are assisting @CountyLex Fire Service with a structure on Allenbrooke Drive in the Wellesley neighborhood.
Access to homes in the area may be limited until emergency personnel have cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/L0yCPViX3P
— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 19, 2019