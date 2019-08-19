Crews responding to fire investigation in Lexington

Quintara Hatten,

Courtesy by John Odom

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County emergency response units were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 200 block Allenbrooke Dr just after 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but one family was displaced.

Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.

The scene is under investigation.

